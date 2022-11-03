Whitewater Common Council member Brienne Brown, a Democrat, will face Republican Ellen Schutt on Nov. 8 to represent the newly-drawn 31st state Assembly District. 

The 31st District now includes northern Walworth County, stretching from Whitewater to La Grange and southward to Darien and Elkhorn. It also includes Clinton and areas east of Beloit and Janesville.

