Whitewater Common Council member Brienne Brown, a Democrat, will face Republican Ellen Schutt on Nov. 8 to represent the newly-drawn 31st state Assembly District.
The 31st District now includes northern Walworth County, stretching from Whitewater to La Grange and southward to Darien and Elkhorn. It also includes Clinton and areas east of Beloit and Janesville.
Schutt, of Clinton, has been as a legislative aide for state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck and interned for Loudenbeck and for U.S. Sen. Paul Ryan in Janesville when she was a student at UW-Madison.
“I really care about policy and where our tax dollars are spent," Schutt said, adding that "I’m thinking about the future. I’m recently married and thinking about whether or not I want kids. I want to make sure that people after me have the same opportunities I did, and the people before me."
According to her campaign website, Browne, of Whitewater, is running to “fight for our community, for villages and small towns.”
Seniors
Schutt has expressed that the “most vulnerable populations,” including seniors, women and children, need to be protected. More support for those. who live in senior homes or nursing care facilities, and funding for senior-care staff, is key, she said.
“This can be a line in the budget and I will advocate for it,” Schutt said, through the state Department of Health Services.
Abortion
Schutt said other “vulnerable populations” include the unborn.
“I am very proudly pro-life, but I think there should be exceptions if a woman’s health is in danger or if rape or incest took place,” Schutt said. “I know there will be discussions in the legislature. If I am elected, I look forward to having that discussion."
Brown said abortion and women’s rights are issues she’s passionate about. She said she will work to ensure that “the government doesn’t control women’s uteruses” and "not...mandating what is going on with their bodies.”
Brown, a professor at UW-Whitewater, said abortion is a top issue on that campus. Students are "really worried they’re losing total control over their lives. If something happens, they have to drop out of college,” Brown said.
Education
Schutt said “first-rate" education is necessary. She defines that as “every kid, no matter where you’re from, you learn how to read and write, and just be a better person in society."
"We’re seeing a lot of kids moving through their grades, but they are not operating at grade level. They can’t read, and they can’t write. What are they going to do when they are out of school?” she said.
Browne said poorer school districts are not able to retain teachers.
“The minute they win a state award, some rich school district poaches them,” Browne said.
School funding is also an issue, Browne said.
“We need to restore two-thirds funding to the schools. That was a promise made to schools. It was essentially an unfunded promise,” Browne said, adding that when more than 200 schools hold operating referendums across the state, that highlights the funding gap.
Broadband
Another topic Browne is passionate about is rural broadband.
“Because of COVID and all the things that happened, and inflation, prices are going up. The middle class is already in a really bad place having less and less money coming,” Brown said.
Browne said this can be fixed by lowering taxes for local farmers and finding ways to increase local distribution, essentially lowering the need for importing food from other countries and shopping local. That also allows for less gas to be used for transporting food, she said.
Schutt grew up on a farm that produced cattle and crops.
“Farming and conservation go hand-in-hand,” Schutt wrote on her campaign website. “We must keep government out of agriculture to allow farmers to operate as they see fit so innovation and prosperity can take place (and) farmers can continue to be stewards of the land without burdensome regulations."
Browne is also passionate about rural internet access, which she said is still lagging behind more populated areas. She said people in rural areas who work remotely need better internet access.
“I have friends in La Grange and to the south who have Chicago jobs and New York jobs,” Browne said. “They are people who are making a lot of money. We want their taxes and they want to live in the country or a small town. To do that they need good broadband access. If they don’t have good broadband, they’re going to go back to the city.”