WHITEWATER

The Whitewater Community Foundation and city of Whitewater are joining forces to raise money for a new amphitheater in Cravath Lakefront Park, city officials announced.

This is the first city project planned since the two entities formed their partnership. The structure has been ordered and is scheduled for installation in spring 2020, according to a news release.

Residents are invited to donate money for landscaping, lighting and a new projection screen for the amphitheater, according to the release.

“This new amphitheater should truly enhance existing events and music, and we couldn’t be happier to see it move forward,” Eric Boettcher, parks and recreation director, said in the release.

Sponsors who donate more than $10,000 will get their names listed on a plaque at the base of the structure. Donors who give $50,000 or more will have their names or logos displayed atop the amphitheater for the next 20 years, the release states.

To make a donation, visit whitewatercommunityfoundation.org/donate and click the "Donate Now" button.