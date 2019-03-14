WHITEWATER

Collections of all kinds will be on display when the Whitewater Historical Society holds its annual Whitewater Collects from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S. Fremont St.

Past collections have included antique dolls, arrowheads, fishing lures, sock monkeys, Star Wars memorabilia and mechanical toys. In addition, Carol Miller, owner of Baileys Honor Auction and Estate Services, will offer free appraisals of up to two items from 1 to 3 p.m.

Baked goods also will be for sale.

Admission is free, and the public is welcome. For more information, contact Jan Goder at jgoder1976@gmail.com or 262-949-0644.

