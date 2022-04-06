The Whitewater city council will hear presentations from two consulting firms Thursday night on how each would assist with the integration of the fire department and emergency medical services into a new city department.
The City of Whitewater and the Whitewater Fire Department, Inc. are in negotiations to transition and integrate fire and EMS services into a new city department.
A municipally run fire department would benefit firefighters and EMTs with competitive wages and benefits, a memo in the council’s packet states. It would also allow for more direct oversight and greater accountability of department employees in regards to fire department performance and the use of tax dollars for department operations, the memo states.
The council will hear presentations from two consulting firms who are proposing to assist the city in their efforts to integrate and transition fire and EMS services into a single municipal department. The firms, Public Consulting Group LLC and McMahon Associates, Inc., both propose a five- to six-month timeline for their consulting services, according to meeting materials.
City Manager Cameron Clapper wrote that “the city is not obligated, nor should it select a firm based on price in this instance." His memo in the meeting materials states that "the wrong fit can result in a greater cost to the organization and community in the long-run.”
The Public Consulting Group LLC estimates a six-month cost of $38,500 while McMahon Associates, Inc. estimates their total cost for five to six months of service at $24,000. The Public Consulting Group said in its pre-meeting proposal documents that it would consult remotely, while McMahon Associates, Inc. said it can provide on-site assistance if needed.
The description of each firm provided by the city council shows each is proposing a team of five to six staff members to assist in services including but not limited to meetings with city administrators, compliance with legal guidelines and standards, a review of existing infrastructure, equipment and coordination, and surveys sent out to both employees and the public to learn more about what people would like to see in the new department.
Each firm will present a slide deck at the council meeting, and the council is being asked to decide whether to move forward with an agreement with one of the two firms.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.