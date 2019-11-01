WHITEWATER

The Madison-based UW Extension is offering a new grant program to small businesses in Whitewater to help them grow and retain employees.

The UW Extension was recently awarded funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Program.

Businesses that participate in the program will go through in-person interviews and surveys to address development issues. Key challenges for small businesses include workforce development, broadband issues, marketing and access to small-business resources.

Results from the survey will help UW Extension create educational workshops and provide technical assistance to address those issues.

Eligible businesses must have fewer than 50 employees and earn less than $1 million in annual revenue.

Businesses owners interested in the program should call community development educator Steve Chmielewski at 262-548-7781.