TOWN OF ALBION

After a Beloit teen hit a 7-year-old Whitewater boy with an ATV on Saturday night in the town of Albion, the boy was flown to a hospital for treatment on life-threatening injuries, according to a Dane County Sheriff's Office news release.

Sheriff's deputies and Edgerton Fire and EMS workers at about 9:53 p.m. Saturday responded to the incident at 226 Goede Road, the release states.

Deputies believe the Beloit teen, 14, drove a Polaris G-Force 500 CC four-wheeler ATV on residential property when he hit the boy, according to the release.

The hit caused "significant life-threatening injuries," the release states. The boy was first taken to Edgerton Hospital before flying to UW-Hospital in Madison.

An investigation is ongoing.