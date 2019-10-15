JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department is recognizing today as White Cane Safety Day.

White Cane Safety Day, which is recognized nationally on Oct. 15, promotes the safety and well-being of visually impaired pedestrians who use white navigation canes, according to a police department news release.

The state’s White Cane Law requires that drivers stop at least 10 feet from a pedestrian who is carrying a cane or walking stick or using a guide dog to avoid an accident or injury to the pedestrian, according to the release.

Residents who violate the law can be fined $25 to $200 for a first offense. Second-offense violations can cost $50 to $500, according to the release.

Police advise drivers to limit distractions and be aware of their surroundings so visually impaired residents can safely navigate the city.