01STOCK_JANESVILLE_DOWNTOWN
Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department is recognizing today as White Cane Safety Day.

White Cane Safety Day, which is recognized nationally on Oct. 15, promotes the safety and well-being of visually impaired pedestrians who use white navigation canes, according to a police department news release.

The state’s White Cane Law requires that drivers stop at least 10 feet from a pedestrian who is carrying a cane or walking stick or using a guide dog to avoid an accident or injury to the pedestrian, according to the release.

Residents who violate the law can be fined $25 to $200 for a first offense. Second-offense violations can cost $50 to $500, according to the release.

Police advise drivers to limit distractions and be aware of their surroundings so visually impaired residents can safely navigate the city.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags