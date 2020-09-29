JANESVILLE
The Children’s Museum of Rock County and Sterling North Society are holding a “Where’s Rascal?” virtual scavenger hunt from Saturday, Oct. 3, through Dec. 19 throughout Rock County.
The hunt will involve a 3-foot-tall wooden statue of Rascal, Sterling North’s pet raccoon, which will be placed at a different location each week. The museum will post three clues each week hinting at when and where the statue will move.
Participants must find the statue and take a selfie. Photos can be posted to the “Where’s Rascal?” Facebook event page with the hashtag #CMRCRascal to be entered in a weekly prize drawing.
The grand prize will be Janesville Jets merchandise delivered by a Jets players.
For more information, visit kidsatplayrc.com or facebook.com/forkidsatplay.