BELOIT

Some people are content to ignore conversations had in the grocery store checkout line, especially if they're had in another language. Others feel compelled to say something when they hear a language they don’t speak.

Janesville actor, director and educator Edie Baran thinks people should talk about situations in which people might demand others speak English and then that demand leads to anger or fear.

Baran invites people to wade with her into these uncomfortable waters in a free role-playing workshop Tuesday night at the Beloit Public Library.

She hopes the exercise will help people have something to say in the moment when they witness such confrontations instead of thinking about the right thing to say later and thinking “I wish I would have said that!” which happens to be the title of the event.

Baran had her own such experience while teaching a workshop at a school in Madison. Some of the middle schoolers were Spanish speakers, and they were talking among themselves in class in that language.

Baran’s immediate response was to wonder if they were joking about her, saying she was a bad teacher or looked funny. A few others in the class also said it made them feel uncomfortable, Baran said.

“For those few moments, it was just awkward, and I just wasn’t sure what to do,” Baran said.

After lunch, she began speaking German, the language she grew up with. Then she asked students how they felt.

Everyone said they felt uncomfortable because they had no idea what she was saying.

“I turned to a girl who spoke in Spanish, saying that’s how I felt when you were speaking Spanish. I’m sure you were not saying anything bad about me, but it’s human to get paranoid, thinking people are talking about them.”

After that, the group decided to speak only English in class, Baran said.

She said that over four weeks, she got to practice her Spanish with the students, making silly mistakes that led to laughter. Baran said it was a positive experience for all.

She hopes Tuesday’s role playing will give people the courage to speak up when they see such confrontations, and possibly help defuse tense situations.

Baran said she’s no expert in intercultural communications and that she just wants to provide the opportunity for people to work it out on their own.

In such instances as a checkout line confrontation, Baran acknowledges Spanish speakers might be fearful they’re being threatened with racist violence.

And on the other side, “I can understand where that paranoia becomes anger (when others are speaking a foreign language). We need to find ways to just stop that, recognizing it first, then stopping it,” Baran said. “Don’t assume people are talking about you."

“I don’t think people should speak English all the time, but be aware if you’re not speaking English, you might be making people feel uncomfortable,” Baran said.

Baran said she has spoken English in other countries, “And nobody ever says, ‘Speak Spanish. You’re in Mexico, now!’”

Those are her opinions. She hopes a lot of people will attend the workshop and give theirs.

“I want it to be a safe place where if we want to talk about what makes people angry … they will be able to say that out loud. There’s a lot of value in that. … This is for people on both sides.”