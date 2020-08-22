Hundreds of parents in Rock County are preparing to send their kids back to school in the midst of a global pandemic after months of keeping them mostly at home.
To help parents prepare, The Gazette asked Kristen Goelzer, a pediatrician at Mercyhealth East Clinic, a series of questions about the health risks kids face this fall.
Here are her answers:
Q: Can children carry the coronavirus?
A: Yes, and they can pass it to other people. Kids ages 10 to 18 in studies are found to be more contagious because their virus loads are similar to adults, but all kids can carry and spread the virus.
It's important to remember kids can carry the virus and spread it to older people, who might be vulnerable, Goelzer said.
Q: Can kids get sick from the coronavirus?
A: "They definitely can," Goelzer said.
Often, kids experience milder symptoms, such as a cough and fever, but they can also have more serious symptoms.
Statewide, 2,300 children ages 9 and younger have tested positive for COVID-19, and 6,663 kids ages 10 to 19 have tested positive, according to Thursday data from the state Department of Health Services.
Q: Is it possible for a child to become severely ill or have to be hospitalized with COVID-19?
A: Yes. Some children who get the virus develop multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a condition in which the heart, blood vessels, kidneys, digestive system, brain, skin or eyes become inflamed, causing swelling, redness and pain.
Forty-nine children ages 9 and younger across the state have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and 90 children ages 10 to 19 have been hospitalized, according to state data.
A few children have died from the virus, Goelzer said. However, no Wisconsin children have died, according to the state health department.
Q: What might put a child at higher risk of getting seriously ill?
A: Kids who are most at risk have medical issues such as congenital heart disease, neurological problems, obesity and diabetes.
Q: Are there possible long-term health effects for children who get the virus?
A: Some studies show long-term effects, including an increased risk of Type 1 diabetes, Goelzer said.
There are also concerns about long-term neurological symptoms, such as fatigue.
Q: Will wearing masks at school prevent kids from engaging in physical activity?
A: Kids will be fine to run around or play while wearing masks, Goelzer said. There is no evidence to show people don't get enough oxygen while wearing a mask, she said.
Q: How do you talk to kids about the pandemic?
A: Goelzer said she tries to make sure kids are not too worried by being honest and letting them know that children can get sick but face lower risks.
Kids adapt fairly well, she said. Before sending children to school, she said families should start getting them used to frequent hand-washing, mask-wearing, social distancing and covering their mouths and noses when they sneeze or cough.