MILTON
A problem solver who can adjust their mindset. A collaborator who takes responsibility. A self-manager who acts with integrity.
Those characteristics, and nearly 20 others, are part of a cultural mindset the Milton School District wants students to embody by the time they walk across the commencement stage, as a part of the district’s Portrait of a Graduate.
It complements the district’s existing mission statement, and will guide school leaders on future policies and academic standards to meet those benchmarks.
The school board unanimously approved the district’s version of the graduate profile, aptly named “Portrait of a Red Hawk,” at its July 25 meeting, after a year in development. Board member Dave Holterman was absent.
Portrait of a Graduate is a national trend fueled by a nonprofit organization of the same moniker. Portrait of a Graduate’s website refers to the development process as a “North Star” for overhauling educational systems and encourages districts to integrate interpersonal skills such as empathy and creative thinking into curriculum.
Other districts across the state, including Beloit, Oregon and Appleton, have adopted their own iterations of the policy.
Milton’s profile emphasizes five core competency areas: Collaboration, self-management, problem solving, communication and community building. Under each area, the district outlines specific skills it wants students to demonstrate.
Milton’s portrait development process involved a team of district staff, board member Shelly Crull-Hanke and the community, a memo included in the meeting agenda said. That team evaluated other districts’ profiles and conducted a survey to gauge Milton’s community values.
District staff will use the portrait as early as August to drive staff professional development and develop grade-level standards.
“Over the coming year, we’ll be taking each of those five areas and identifying what work has to take place every year—from kindergarten through 12th grade—in order to have a graduate that has those skills and attributes,” district superintendent Rich Dahman said.
Board president Joe Martin openly worried that the portrait outline didn’t go far enough to address digital literacy and wellness, but other board members attempted to alleviate those concerns by pointing out that understanding how to use digital tools was listed under three separate categories.
“We also talked that the digital is going to circle around and not be the priority—it’s going to be the people skills, and the communication and engagement through words and through actions that can’t be just digital,” Crull-Hanke said. “It’s got to come full circle back around to the human aspect.”