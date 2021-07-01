Janesville Police Department Fireworks Notice

With all of the fireworks displays, the Janesville Police Department (JPD) will have extra officers on duty over the July 4th holiday to reduce calls of illegal fireworks. JPD put out a news release to remind citizens that possessing fireworks without a permit could result in a citation. Fines for adults are $263.50 and $100 for persons under 17-years old.

“We recently received a lot of complaints about illegal fireworks,” Janesville Police Deputy Chief Todd Kleisner told The Gazette. “This typically happens every year. I think after the pandemic we will see a lot of people letting loose and potential grass fires could happen. Each shift [during the holiday weekend] is 30 calls deep and we can’t possibly get to all of them. Most [individuals who wish to set off fireworks] will not get a permit from the city, so we make contact with those individuals. This law does exist and we will be confiscating illegal fireworks.”

Rock County Sheriff's Office also announced they will be declaring a slow-no-wake speed restriction on the Rock River from the West Highway 14 Bridge to the W. Centerway St. Dam on July 4 from 5 p.m. to midnight. According to a news release, the Rock River becomes dangerous due to the large number of boats on the Rock River.