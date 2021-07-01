ROCK COUNTY
After a one-year hiatus due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Fourth of July festivities will return to Rock County.
Many county residents are looking forward to a mask-free holiday for the first time in over a year. Though many Rock County residents have received the vaccine (54.4%, or 74,583 fully vaccinated people, at last count), those who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask and socially distance this holiday weekend.
With large gatherings are more or less possible again, fireworks displays will take place throughout the area. There will be fireworks Sunday in Janesville, Milton and Beloit. Edgerton will have fireworks Saturday.
JanesvilleTraxler Park, 600 N. Main St., will once again host Independence Day on the Rock on Sunday. The event will include live music, food and beverages starting at 3 p.m. The Rock Aqua Jays Water Ski Show Team will perform at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9:20 p.m.
There will also be lots of live music. At Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville, the rock band Playback will play classics from 3 to 7 p.m. Faith Community Church, 2931 Lucerne Drive, Janesville, will have a free concert from Christian recording artist Josh Wilson. The outdoor concert will be held in the church parking lot, and patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The concert starts at 6 p.m.
MiltonThe city of Milton will have a full schedule of events for the Independence Day weekend.
Today, the Milton Mile Swim will be held at Lieder Family Pool at Milton High School at 3 p.m., the Lil’ Lions Kid Bike Parade will be at 6 p.m. and the Sunset Strip, a 1980s tribute band, will perform at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, carnival rides and food trucks will open at 11 a.m., and The Britin’s Beatles Tribute Band will perform at 6 p.m.
And Sunday, the festivities get underway with the 39th annual Milton Optimist Independence Day Run, with 10-kilometer and 1-mile options, starting at Milton High School.
Face masks are required for unvaccinated individuals before the race starts. Three water stations will be set up along the 10K course.
Weather permitting, 10K walkers will start at 8 a.m., 10K runners start 30 minutes later and the 1-mile run is at 8:35 a.m.
Milton resident Derek Henze is coordinating the Fourth of July parade, fireworks and festivities at Schilberg Park. This year’s parade marshal is Dick Troon Sr. The parade will start at 1 p.m. on Madison Avenue.
The band Rainbow Bridge will perform at 6 p.m. and the fireworks display will begin at 8 p.m.
BeloitThe Beloit Snappers will host a free fireworks show at Telfer Park’s Pohlman Field on Sunday. Before that, the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra will play its annual Independence Day concert on the field at 7:45 p.m. The event requires ticketed reservations due to social distancing guidelines. The event will run from 7 to 10 p.m.
EdgertonOn Saturday, the Edgerton Lions Club will host a free event at Racetrack Park that includes ball games, kids activities and music starting at 4 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.