JANESVILLE — More than 110 years after its founding, a local church that has embraced diversity will close its doors Sunday.

First Christian Church, now at 1909 Highland Ave., was founded in 1912 as a home of the Disciples of Christ denomination.

JVG_230120_CHURCH02.jpg
Buy Now

Founded in 1912, First Christian Church is holding its last Sunday service this weekend in Janesville.
JVG_230120_CHURCH09.jpg
Buy Now

Martin Huckstep hangs strings of cards with the names of former First Christian Church members from in the windows of the church ahead of its final Sunday service this weekend. With a dwindling number of members, only exacerbated during the COVID pandemic, the church’s board decided last month to permanently close the doors after 110 years in the community.
JVG_230120_CHURCH07.jpg
Buy Now

With a dwindling number of members, a trend exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the church’s board decided last month to permanently close the doors after 110 years in the community.
JVG_230120_CHURCH05.jpg
Buy Now

Founded in 1912, First Christian Church is holding its last Sunday service this weekend in Janesville. With a dwindling number of members, a trend exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the church’s board decided last month to permanently close the doors after 110 years in the community. Built in 1959, the building at 1909 Highland Ave, and the surrounding land are currently for sale.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you