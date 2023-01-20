JANESVILLE — More than 110 years after its founding, a local church that has embraced diversity will close its doors Sunday.
First Christian Church, now at 1909 Highland Ave., was founded in 1912 as a home of the Disciples of Christ denomination.
Its original building was located downtown on the current site of the Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St. It moved to Highland Avenue on the city’s west side in 1959.
First Christian Church’s final service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The current property is for sale.
Non-binary pastor
First Christian Church was the last active Disciples of Christ church in Wisconsin and home to the only non-binary pastor in Janesville.
The current pastor, Ari Douglas, is moving to Portland, Oregon, to continue their ministry. They said they thought they were going to be here for 10 years, but it became three.
Over the years, the church has offered its building to different groups including performance groups, LGBTQ+ support groups, the Boy Scouts and a quilters club.
It has a reputation for not turning its back on people; its mission is “Open Minds, Open Hearts, and Open Arms.”
That mission was demonstrated through the church’s involvement with ECHO and Habitat for Humanity. It received an award for its work with the LGBTQ+ from OutReach inc. in Madison.
Martin Huckstep a church member for 29 years and its current treasurer, and Michael Piette, a member since 2005, its pianist and a trustee, said the idea of closing has been talked about for more than 10 years.
Piette said two years before the COVID-19 pandemic, the last core members either moved to Florida or had died. But he said membership had been dwindling for years.
“Back in the ‘50s, church was your entertainment and social group, and today there are so many other alternatives,” Piette said. “It’s hard to make that sell to people these days”
“We fit right into the statistics of COVID, about 50% less people came back after the church started back up,” Huckstep said.
Huckstep joked that because they are Disciples of Christ and the original disciples of Christ were told to disperse and go their separate ways that Janesville’s First Christian Church must, too.
Piette said a church is like a business in that it needs to remain fiscally solvent. It has not been as easy to do that on the west side of Janesville as it might have been on the east side, he reflected. And it has been a struggle to attract and retain members.
“We have about six members that are still active. … There is just not enough momentum to move the church somewhere else,” he said.
Piette said First Congregational Church, 54 S. Jackson St. in downtown Janesville, has reached out to let current members know they’re welcome; the missions of the two churches closely align. But he said the transition will be difficult for some of them despite the warm welcome.
Piette admitted that the church’s closing is on one level a weight off his shoulders, although he is still responsible for maintaining the building until it sells. He doesn’t know how long that will take.
He will, going forward, have Sunday mornings free.
“I have been busy with this all through COVID because I have been the main piano player, run the PowerPoints, and put the after-service donuts and coffee out,” he said. “Last week, I had my first Sunday morning free. It made my weekend so long even though it was just an extra two hours.”
Huckstep said he has conflicted feelings about the church closing and has been going to First Congregational with his granddaughter. He said he is going to miss the people he met at First Christian site. He is in charge of the church’s Facebook page and says he is committed to staying in contact with everybody.
Members who have moved away and previous pastors plan to attend Sunday’s service, gathering one last time.
Piette said the focus will be not on grieving, but rather on what First Christian Church was able to offer in its more than a century in Janesville.