A West Bend man was sentenced Tuesday in Walworth County Court to 35 years in prison for abducting and sexually assaulting a woman he knew at gunpoint in the town of East Troy in May 2018.

Jason A. Littel, 44, was convicted by a jury Oct. 2 on five counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of false imprisonment, all with a dangerous weapon enhancer.

The victim spoke in court Tuesday, telling Judge Phillip Koss that her life will never be the same, and she asked for the sentence to require Littel’s to change forever, too.

“To have that (repeated sexual assault) happen in order to survive, a piece of myself died. … That day was hell in every way,” she said.

According to the criminal complaint, Littel told the woman they were going to a different location than the one he took her to, then when they arrived at the location, he tied her to a bed, hit her and repeatedly sexually assaulted her while threatening her with a gun.

The victim said she replays the assaults in her head every day and has flashbacks. She struggles with PTSD, depression and anxiety since the assaults, she said.

District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld said crimes such as Littel’s are some of the worst there are and asked for a sentence of 50 years in prison and 30 years of probation.

“What Jason Littel did was like something out of a horror movie,” Wiedenfeld said.

He said Littel’s preparation to commit the crime the prior day, the severe trauma the victim suffered and the violent nature of the act warranted a long prison term.

“When she (the victim) goes to bed at night, she deserves to know he won’t be getting out today, tomorrow or anytime soon,” Wiedenfeld said.

Defense attorney Leslie Johnson said the state’s proposal was “totally unreasonable”, saying the case was “most puzzling” because Littel had no prior criminal record other than a few traffic violations.

Johnson said Littel cooperated with police when asked, gave them his gun, surrendered and respected officers. Littel entered a downward spiral because of relationship problems, Johnson said.

“His behavior on May 30, 2018, is not typical of his personality,” Johnson said.

Johnson asked for 20 years in prison with five years or more of probation. Koss’ sentence landed near the middle of the attorneys’ proposals.

Littel said he will think about his actions that day forever and that he hopes to be better in the future.

“I made the worst decision of my life that day,” he said.

“I hope you can give me a second chance to work even harder … on bettering myself … to not make decisions like this again.”