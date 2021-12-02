Wes Davis, vice chairperson on the Rock County Board of Supervisors, is pumping the brakes on his political career at least for now.
According to a press release issued by the Rock County Clerk’s Office on Wednesday, Davis filed paperwork declaring he will not run in the 2022 spring election.
Davis represents District 22, which includes newly adopted municipal wards in town of Harmony, Wards 1 and 2, and city of Janesville, Wards 19 and 20.
In a phone interview with The Gazette, Davis said his decision was mainly driven by a desire to spend more time with family.
“I’ve been on the board for just about eight years, and it’s very demanding,” he said.
The Janesville native and former Rock County educator was first elected to the board in 2014. He has a long history as a public servant, with 50 years under his belt teaching students at both grade school and higher education levels in both Beloit and Janesville.
In the eight years since being elected to the board and serving as a vice chair the past two, Davis worked on nearly a dozen committees in the county, including the county board staff, planning and development; finance;and county board staffing committees. In addition to working in several different capacities in the county, he has spent the last couple of years on the ad hoc redistricting and broadband committees.
Davis was a champion for issues surrounding agriculture and farmers’ rights. Some of the causes he elevated involved eminent domain threats from outside corporations attempting to impede on farmlands, water conservation and potability concerns, as well as limitations on high-capacity wells.
As representative on the Agriculture Environment and Land Use Committee for six years, Davis worked with the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association and formed a groundwater quality group. In those roles, he helped address problems such as harmful levels of nitrates present in soil deposits and voiced concerns over lead getting into rural water mains.
During his tenure on the board, Davis enjoyed the opportunity to “get things done” and work with the people.
“I’ve made some new friends, renewed older acquaintances,” he said, adding that three of his former students currently sit on the board. “They don’t always vote the way I do,” he joked, “but I’m confident they are hard workers and they’ll participate and make meaningful contributions.”
As for his fellow board members, Davis enjoyed an ideologically balanced workplace.
“It’s politically diverse,” he said of the board’s political makeup. “And yes, they get things done.”
He added: “I like to work with a body that’s successful and they have been successful—more so than our state Legislature and Legislature in Congress.”
At 75, Davis is not completely calling it quits and has not ruled out running again in the future.
“At my age I should be slowing down, (but) I’m not slowing down—I’ve got good health yet,” he said. For the time being, however, his goal is to take his time mulling over any future aspirations. “I’m ready for a break—a retirement—for at least a short period of time.”
This decision comes at the beginning of a period where current board members give notice of their reelection intentions. The deadline for incumbents to file noncandidacy paperwork is 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Those interested in running for the county board have until 5 p.m. Jan. 4 to turn in candidate paperwork and signatures for ballot placement. Candidates are required to submit a minimum of 50 signatures but no more than 100.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson can be contacted at 608-757-5660 for more information about running for county board supervisor.