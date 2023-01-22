BELOIT -- A startup health and wellness nonprofit focusing on racial disparities affecting Black women took the top prize at a public business pitch event this week in Beloit.

Before a crowd at the Beloit Public Library Thursday night, Mikal Cooks was given 5 minutes alongside side other new and prospective business owners to pitch her plans for the non-profit. It ultimately was chosen by judges as the first-place winner of a $3,500 grant.

