Genia Stevens (left), founder and executive director of Rock County Jumpstart, presents awards to the three winners of the Rock County Jumpstart Accelerator Pitch Event, held Thursday night in Beloit. Winners included (left to right after Stevens) Mikal Cooks, who took first place pitching an idea for a health and wellness nonprofit focusing on Black women; Valenica Riley, who took second place for pitching a virtual reality arcade; and Joseph Purnell, who won third place for pitching a home remodeling business that employs veterans and incarcerated individuals.
Receiving certificates Thursday night in Beloit for completing the 10-week Rock County Jumpstart Accelerator Program were Cassandra Smith, Valenica Riley, Joseph Purnell, Isaiah Johnson, Mikal Cooks and Robert Clark.
BELOIT -- A startup health and wellness nonprofit focusing on racial disparities affecting Black women took the top prize at a public business pitch event this week in Beloit.
Before a crowd at the Beloit Public Library Thursday night, Mikal Cooks was given 5 minutes alongside side other new and prospective business owners to pitch her plans for the non-profit. It ultimately was chosen by judges as the first-place winner of a $3,500 grant.
“This money will help me advertise, get the word out and help get people on board with my dream,” Cooks said with a smile on her face. “With my business I want to change and elevate the mindset to create a better life for everyone in this community.”
Cooks is now looking for an 1,800 to 2,400-square-foot space to house her health and wellness center in Rock County.
The second-annual Rock County Jumpstart Accelerator Pitch Event on Thursday night ended with three up and coming business owners winning grants ranging from $3,500 to $1,500.
Second and third place
Valenica Riley’s proposal for a virtual reality arcade won second place and a $2,500 award.
Riley is looking to start a virtual reality arcade in Janesville equipped with a restaurant and a bar. She has some partners to support including Owatch, Private Label VR, Forward Janesville and the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce.
Joseph Purnell’s pitch for Can Do Crew, an existing home remodeling business that works with veterans and formerly incarcerated individuals, took the third-place $1,500 award.
Purnell’s Can Do Crew partners with the Janesville Department of Corrections work release program to train and hire some of the county’s youth. As a veteran himself, Purnell also works with the Madison Veterans Affairs Compensated Work Therapy Program to train and hire veterans.
After some significant medical setbacks in his life, Purnell shared Thursday that he proved doctors wrong and now was standing and presenting to a crowd, after receiving a college degree and starting his own business.
“I suffered two strokes that affected different sides of my brain and was told I wouldn’t be able to walk again,” Purnell shared.
Six businesses were scheduled to participate on Thursday; five ultimately did so.
Others who participated included Robert Clark, pitching PressREC Media (videography); and Cassandra Smith and Isaiah Johnson, pitching Elite Renesstal Properties (affordable, short-term rental properties).
A sixth entrant, Lucas Scott and his Mobile Barbershop, will have the chance to participate at a future accelerator, said Genia Stevens, founder and executive director of Rock County Jumpstart.
A panel of six judges chose the three businesses to receive a grant funded through a Department of Administration grant Rock County Jumpstart received in March 2022.
Thursday night's judges included Wisconsin State Senator Mark Spreitzer; Beloit community activist Wanda Sloan; Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles; Rock County Administrator’s Assistant Randolph Terronez; Forward Janesville President & CEO Angela Pakes; and Tiffany Odeh, vice president and senior community accountability officer for Associated Bank.
Everyone who pitched on Thursday night received a certificate for completing a 10-week accelerator program aimed at preparing them with the skills and knowledge to launch or expand their business.
