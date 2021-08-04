The Beloit Corporation environmental remediation area that includes the destroyed Chemtool facility now is required to test wells in the area for the presence of chemicals used in fighting the massive June 14 fire, according to village of Rockton officials.
Rockton Planning and Development Administrator Tricia Diduch said the wells at the Superfund site that are monitored by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will be tested for polyfluoroalkyl substances.
The group of PFAS chemicals used in a variety of industries including firefighting do not break down and can build up in an environment over time. Prolonged exposure to high levels of PFAS chemicals is known to cause adverse health effects, including cancer and organ damage, according to the EPA.
The industrial chemical firefighting effort at the Chemtool site used a type of suppressing foam that contained PFAS for about three hours in the initial effort to fight the blaze. Authorities said they took precautions to protect the Rock River and village of Rockton municipal water supply.
“Should additional municipal water-quality testing become necessary, the village will fulfill any additional requirements needed,” Diduch said.
The additional PFAS testing of the wells are part of routine testing at various wells in the designated remediation area. A total of 30 monitoring wells are sampled semi-annually and 17 monitoring wells are sampled annually, with samples analyzed for the presence of volatile organic chemicals.
In the latest report from the site, none of the monitoring wells located off-site exceeded the contamination levels, as previously reported by Adams Publishing Group.
Wells at the site are monitored for various contaminants ranging from monthly tests, yearly tests to testing every three, six and nine years, according to the IEPA.
On June 21, elevated metals were detected at 16 of the monitoring wells at the site. No cause has been announced for the higher levels of antimony, cadmium, chromium and nickel. Residents of the Blackhawk neighborhood adjacent to the Chemtool property have been cautioned against using private well water for drinking or cooking.
A Superfund area is a polluted location requiring a long-term response to clean up of hazardous waste contamination. The 175-acre Beloit Corporation site was placed on the EPA’s national priority list in 1990 as a site for future remediation. The IEPA has been responsible for the site’s remediation since 2002.
