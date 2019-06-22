James Akbar came home from Vietnam in 1967 to a crowd he never forgot.

“Our officer warned us to get into civilian clothes because there were hostile people outside the plane,” Akbar remembers.

He changed from his uniform into a suit he bought in Vietnam, but it didn’t matter.

When he got off the plane, the shouting started.

“They called us women killers and baby killers,” Akbar said. “They spit on us. They threw rotten tomatoes and eggs at us. The type of greeting we got I wouldn’t wish on a dog.”

The town of Beloit man served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, also known as the Sky Soldiers. In combat, Akbar took two machine gun bullets to his lower left arm, which left him permanently disabled.

“I lost a part of my body fighting in the war,” Akbar said. “Then to have my country turn against me, that’s a bad move on the part of those who did it. You never get over it.”

He told former Beloit City Council member David Luebke about the incident, which Akbar called “one of the saddest things that happened to me in my life.”

“My family has served in the military since before the Spanish-American War,” Akbar said. “I was the one who came home in disgrace. That’s the way they (anti-war protesters) made it look.”

More than 50 years later, Luebke decided it is time to honor the service of Vietnam veterans.

He is the spark plug behind a special “Welcome Home” event for Vietnam-era vets and Gold Star families who lost loved ones in the war.

The tribute will be part of the traditional patriotic celebration at Beloit’s Riverside Park on Thursday, July 4.

Vietnam vets and Gold Star families from throughout the area are invited to attend.

Akbar will be among the Vietnam veterans handing out medallions, each with a "welcome home" message, to vets and veteran families.

“I have felt for a long time that the men and women who served during the Vietnam War have never been welcomed home and thanked for their service,” Luebke said. “Unlike World War II, where the whole country sacrificed and felt the threat of the war, Vietnam did not really affect the daily lives of most Americans.”

He has known many soldiers who sacrificed during the Vietnam War, and he has followed their lives.

“Simply put, I want these men and women to know that our community appreciates and thanks them for their sacrifices and service,” Luebke said. “Hopefully, these vets will feel Beloit’s heartfelt thanks as they are specifically recognized and honored at our Fourth of July Holiday Pops concert.”

The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra will perform stirring music to celebrate servicemen and women and the nation’s independence. The BJSO also will play “It’s Been a Long, Long Time” as veterans receive medallions. In addition, the Badger Chordhawks will lead the audience in the national anthem and perform with the BJSO. Fireworks will follow the music and recognition of veterans.

The event might be more than 50 years late.

“But it needs to be done,” Luebke said. “I personally have been concerned about the lack of the Vietnam vets getting proper recognition for many years.”

He is chairman of a committee with more than a dozen members working to make the event happen.

Beloit City Manager Lori Luther will introduce the tribute and the servicemen who will greet vets as they come forward to receive their medallions.

Veterans who do not want to come forward can have their medallions delivered to them in the audience, Luebke said.

Gold Star family members can receive medallions for those who lost their lives in the war or who are unable to attend.

“We do not know how many will be present,” Luebke said. “But we will be prepared.”

Akbar called the welcome home “way past due.”

“There is a whole group of us who made it home but who are now gone,” he said. “We had an epidemic of suicides take place because of the way we were treated. I think the welcome home event can do a great deal of healing.”

Tom Nightingale also will hand out medallions.

“The ‘thank you’ has been a long time coming. But there’s something about it that feels good,” he said. “I have close friends who have gone through some awful stuff over the years. It doesn’t hurt to have someone say ‘thank you’ for a change.”

Fifty-one years ago, Nightingale came home from Vietnam to an unusual silence.

“No one said anything about Vietnam,” he remembers. “It was kind of like I took a vacation and came back.”

In June 1968, the young Marine left a base in Okinawa and flew home on Friday the 13th.

He brought with him searing memories of the TET offensive earlier that year, when North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces launched a coordinated attack against a number of targets in South Vietnam.

“All hell broke loose,” Nightingale said of one of the major battles of the war. “Hue got hit especially hard.”

He was stationed 12 miles from Hue at the time.

Town of Beloit resident Roger Koopman plans to attend the welcome home. He served in the U.S. Army as a forward observer in Vietnam and came home in August 1969.

He is coming to honor a high school friend and college roommate—Edwin F. Brown—who was killed in Vietnam. He also is attending because Vietnam vets never got a proper welcome home, he said.

If veterans choose to stay away, it might be because “they are used to being quiet about it,” Koopman explained. “Some were hurt badly and have not healed from the disappointment when they returned.”

He believes vets can give each other support.

“I am going to encourage other veterans and to be encouraged by them,” Koopman said. “I am proud to be a Vietnam veteran, and I want them to be proud. I honor all service of Vietnam veterans.”

Anna Marie Lux is a Sunday columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264, or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.