JANESVILLE
Cathy Kanter has been coming to the community meal at First Congregational United Church of Christ for several years.
“Money’s a little tight,” said Kanter, who’s retired from Borg Indak manufacturing in Delavan.
“We’ve got lots of medical bills. This helps stretch out money a little bit further.”
Kanter attended the weekly, rotating meal again Saturday when the menu featured beef stew, rolls and salad.
Drinks were bright pink lemonade and coffee. Dessert was chocolate cake and cobbler.
Tonyiel Partee came Saturday with her four kids, including her wide-eyed, 3-week-old girl.
Partee doesn’t always make it to the free meals, she said. But the food is nutritious, and it saves her from dirtying up her kitchen.
“I come here when I can, especially if I’m having a stressful Saturday,” Partee said. “Instead of having to cook, I get out and come here and get a meal. It works.”
Partee and Kanter were among 72 people who received a plate Saturday at First Congregational, which is one of four local churches that hosts a free community meal each month. The meals are held at a different church each Saturday of the month.
The meals began about nine years ago after the Janesville General Motors plant closed and local families were struggling to make ends meet, said Nancy Stabb, a volunteer at First Congregational.
Stabb said she has worked at the meal since then. It provides those facing financial difficulties a sense of community and an opportunity to socialize, she said.
“For some, I think this might have been the meal they had today,” Stabb said. “For others, it’s a chance to meet with their friends.
“This church has been in this location for almost 175 years. And the neighborhood has changed. This congregation made an intentional decision to stay downtown. That’s our community.”
Keith Stalker, a community meal volunteer and church member, said the church’s downtown location offers a unique opportunity to serve its neighborhood.
He said the Fourth Ward neighborhood downtown is seen as one of the most impoverished areas in the city. That leaves a lot of possibility for outreach, he said.
“I think it’s a pretty diverse group that comes here. If you look around, there’s young, there’s old, there’s white, Hispanic, black,” Stalker said. “They can count on it every month.”
Natalie Updike, a Janesville Parker High School student, volunteered at the meal for the first time Saturday. She helped make plates and handed out desserts.
It was also her 15th birthday.
“It’s been pretty inspiring. It’s nice to help people,” Updike said. “On your birthday, normally you’re the one that’s getting. But it’s nice to give.”
Stabb said volunteers are needed for the meals. Volunteers do not need to be members of the church.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse