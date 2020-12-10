JANESVILLE
Parts of Rock County could see snow as soon as Saturday, but a National Weather Service meteorologist couldn’t promise the kind of snow that would look good on outdoor Christmas decorations.
In fact, the only thing meteorologist Kevin Wagner could say for sure Thursday is that precipitation is in the forecast, starting Friday and continuing into Saturday. Whether it will be rain, snow or a mixture, and how much to expect, are questions that can’t be answered yet.
“With this system, there’s still quite a bit of uncertainty with it,” said Wagner, who works in the weather service’s Sullivan office.
Different weather prediction models are showing different types of weather for this weekend.
“There’s a lot more uncertainty in the southeast part for either rain or snow just based on the temperatures,” Wagner said.
If the area does get snow, Wagner said it’s hard to pinpoint how much will fall. It could be anywhere from a trace to 3 inches of wet, slushy stuff.
“Some of these models are showing little to no snow; some are showing several inches,” he said. “But it is looking like there will be some kind of impact for some snow this Friday night into Saturday.”
As of Thursday, the National Weather Service’s website forecast called for a 90% chance of rain before 5 p.m. Friday and then rain and snow in the evening. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees during the day and around 36 at night.
Saturday features a 90% chance of rain and snow that could turn to all snow after 4 p.m., with accumulations of less than an inch. Highs Saturday will be near 36, and lows will dip to around 23 at night.
Thanks to a warm December, “quite a bit” of snow would have to fall for it to stick to the ground, Wagner said.
“It’s a tricky forecast,” he said. “Just stay aware.”
His best advice is to keep watching the skies and err on the side of snow.
“The best advice for people right now is to keep an eye on the forecast and see how it evolves over the next couple days,” he said. “There will most likely be some impact to traveling, be it a little snow or even more snow—there’s still going to be some type of impact.”