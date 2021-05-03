JANESVILLE
The Rock County Council on Aging Mobility Management is holding a weekly Wednesday Walks program from May 5 through October 20.
These guided nature hikes and tours will visit various Rock County attractions including museums, farms and the WCLO radio station.
Participation is free, but participants must register at least two days in advance. Walkers should meet at designated locations 15 minutes early to sign in.
Most walks will begin at 10 a.m. Two night hikes and a brewery tour will take place later in the day on Wednesdays.
For times, dates and locations of walks, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/aging-mobility-management/wednesday-walks.
For more information or to sign up, call 608-757-5408 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/aging-wednesday-walks/view/form.