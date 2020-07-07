JANESVILLE
The Rock County Council on Aging's Mobility Management program this month restarted its Wednesday Walks, which are open to all Rock County seniors and their friends.
Participants walk to or tour various sites in Rock County, including Rotary Botanical Gardens, Lincoln-Tallman House and the Milton House. A list of scheduled walks is available on the Council on Aging and Mobility Management website.
Mobility Manager Jennifer McIlhone will meet walkers at each site to act as a guide. Participants should gather at the designated location by 9:30 a.m. Lunch and transportation to the walk sites will not be provided this year.
Registration is required two days in advance of the free walks.
To register, call 608-757-5408 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/aging-mobility-management/wednesday-walks.