'We have no other options': Solutions needed for Wisconsin's EMS dilemma

'We have no other options': Solutions needed for Wisconsin's EMS dilemma
The Beloit Fire Department and other emergency agencies across state and country have been challenged by labor shortages. Those shortages have hit volunteer EMS agencies particularly hard.

JANESVILLE—Wisconsin emergency medical services and fire departments’ troubles with staffing and finances are poised to be at the forefront when the state Legislature and local governments reconvene after the holidays.

EMS agencies and their fire department cohorts are struggling to hire and retain emergency medical technicians, paramedics, firefighters and other workers. The problem is most pronounced for volunteer departments—long relied on by smaller and rural communities across the state.

