BELOIT

Dee J. Hall said she expects her first Sunday of spring to include about 12 to 14 hours of fact checking.

The managing editor for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism said Saturday they are putting out a story next week.

But news consumers might not know how much time goes into making sure the work that’s published is accurate.

“We’re fact-checking ourselves so that what we present to the public is as factually accurate as we can humanly make it,” Hall said.

Hall was one of the speakers at Beloit College for Saturday’s panel discussion—Valuing Fact and Truth in the Age of Fake News—that also included representatives from PolitiFact, FactCheck.org and the Pew Research Center. Saturday’s event was part of Beloit College’s Weissberg Week that featured other journalism-related events through the Weissberg Program in Human Rights and Social Justice.

Angie Drobnic Holan was with PolitiFact when it started in 2007. The current editor of the Pulitzer-Prize-winning site said its mission is to “give people the information they need to govern themselves in a democracy.”

The group links to or lists its sources, which can include primary documents and independent experts. It’s a “heartening” trend in media to be more transparent about how such publications do their work, she said. A more complete explanation of their methodology is posted online.

But there are some trends that worry her.

A lot of times when people are talking about “the media,” Drobnic Holan said they are actually talking about cable news—such as Fox News, CNN or MSNBC. Those networks have recently turned their focus to news as entertainment—their primetime shows more often involve commentary or argument programs instead of news reporting segments.

“I find it a little depressing that they’re still ranking No. 1 on these surveys of where people are getting their news because I would submit that if you’re just watching cable news, you’re not being truly informed,” she said.

Drobnic Holan also worries about fact-checking being seen as partisan. PolitiFact checks assertions on both sides of the political aisle—before Donald Trump, Barack Obama was the most fact-checked person on the site, she said.

“It seems like the partisans themselves want to politicize truth and falsehood,” she said.

FactCheck.org Managing Editor Lori Robertson, who is also worried about fact checking being viewed as partisan, said she faces criticism that their homepage looks like “all Trump all the time.” But he is the president and will be their “primary focus,” she said.

Still, Robertson said Trump is different than other politicians. The website named Trump the “King of Whoppers.” It was the first time they had singled out a politician, she said.

“In the 12 years of FactCheck.org’s existence, we’ve never seen his match,” the article from 2015 stated.

Robertson also pointed to the Washington Post fact checker, which said Trump has made more than 9,000 false or misleading claims in nearly 800 days.

Hall, of the center, said being subjected to such levels of misinformation feels like “propaganda.”

“Fact checking, I think we gotta keep it up,” she said. “It’s like a tiny little arrow being shot against this gigantic machine of false information that’s being rained down on our heads.”