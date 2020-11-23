JANESVILLE
For many, 2020 has been year of surprises and challenges.
A worldwide pandemic has strained businesses, schools, nonprofits, hospitals and residents. Families have struggled with illness and lost loved ones. And the presidential election has left many feeling angry and exhausted.
But as Thanksgiving approaches, local residents say there are still many reasons to give thanks.
Janesville School District Superintendent Steve Pophal said he’s thankful for a community that supports schools in many ways, including approving two referendums that will help the district continue operating.
“I can tell you from a school district point of view, we're just so thankful to be in a community that values public education," he said. "They stepped up and supported two referendum questions at a very difficult time. … The value that the community places in the district, it’s strong. We couldn't be more thankful for that.”
He reminded people to appreciate those closest to them.
“And personally, you have to be thankful for your friends and family. Remember that at the end of the day, it's the relationships you have with the people you love the most that bring joy to you and give your life meaning."
Tammie King-Johnson, manager of the House of Mercy Homeless Center, said people should celebrate the community's and their own resilience during a challenging year.
“It has been quite the year," King-Johnson said. "I think people should be thankful that we live in a community and world that has faced challenges in the past. I think we should remember how resilient we are, and this too will pass.
“People should be thankful for each morning that they do wake up. For those that have lost someone or are suffering, be thankful for the sweet memories you have,” she said.
Retired minister Neil Dupree said people should appreciate technology and health care at a time when both are getting a lot of notice and are keeping people connected.
“I’m thankful that we have a health care community that is not only willing to go the extra mile to keep people safe and healthy, but also willing to speak out about what needs to be done,” he said.
Joni Bozart, co-owner of Carousel Consignments downtown, gives thanks for health and community support.
“If you’re still healthy and have made it this far, you have to be grateful,” Bozart said.
“We’re grateful to be in a very nice downtown, and you notice that the community is supportive of small business. A lot of people bring it up and intentionally go out and think of this community and support the small businesses. They really seem to want to be there. It’s a good place to be, and we’re thankful, for sure.”
Jessica Locher, executive director of nonprofit ECHO, is impressed that Janesville continues to support those who need it most. She said residents should be thankful for one another, especially in a time when such support can go a long way.
“I think Janesville is very lucky to have such a caring and compassionate community that has really stepped up this year to provide services to those that have been affected by the pandemic, either with job loss or illness," she said. "I think that’s something we hear a lot and is something the Janesville community should be really proud of."
Rachael Schlieger of Delavan said she hopes others reflect on 2020 and use it to learn.
“What's funny is it takes stuff like this for some people to realize what's important to them in life. It takes tragedy for people to change their way of thinking and their lifestyles. It takes people dying of illness or disease for people to tell their family and friends that they are loved and cared for," Schlieger said.
"The thing is, no matter what or where you are in life, you should never take your family, friends or even life for granted."