Janesville AM radio station WCLO again was named news/talk radio station of the year for medium markets at the 2019 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association awards banquet Saturday in Middleton.

It is the fifth consecutive year WCLO has won the award, according to a news release.

WCLO also won news/talk radio social and digital media station of the year for its market size. Those two awards were among 22 won by the radio station.

WJVL, its FM sister station, won six awards.

Both stations are owned by The Gazette’s parent company, Bliss Communications.

Mike O’Brien, general manager of the stations, said WCLO rolled to its fifth straight station of the year award on the strength of its in-house news and opinion/talk broadcasts.

But he said the station’s award for digital and social media reflects its forays into new ways to deliver its content.

“Smart speakers and other technology is for some people replacing the kitchen radio,” O’Brien said. “WCLO and WJVL both are working hard to find people where they are, whether it’s Alexa, the smart speaker, or WCLO on its translator (92.7 FM). Some people get their news by looking at WCLO.com. It’s a bigger driver than in the past.”

O’Brien and Tim Bremel, WCLO’s operations manager and the host of “Your Talk Show,” spread praise for the win throughout WCLO and WJVL’s operations.

“What’s most gratifying about our consistent performance at the WBA Awards is that each year, the individual entries that are recognized come from all across the operation: news, promotional, show presentation, community involvement and commercial production,” Bremel said.

“Our fifth consecutive station of the year win is a testament to the efforts put forth by everyone in the WCLO/WJVL operation, and I could not be prouder to work with such a group of dedicated broadcast professionals.”

Other awards won by WCLO in the medium market radio-news and talk category include:

First place, best use of social media, Downtown Janesville Dedicates Water Feature.

First place, best online breaking news coverage, Janesville PD Homicide News Conference.

First place, best web story, Stabbing Sentencing.

First place, spot news, Seeking Justice.

First place, specialty programming, War of the Worlds Live at JPAC.

First place, election coverage, WCLO Fall Election HQ.

First place, promotional announcement, News of Alice Cooper Contest.

First place, commercial or underwriting announcement, Jackson Monument.

Second place, best web story, Stand Against Racism.

Second place, best use of social media live streaming, WCLO with Air National Guard Refueling Mission.

Second place, morning radio show, Southern Wisconsin’s Morning News, Oct. 31, 2018.

Second place, sportscast, Sports with Josh Golberg.

Second place, spot news, 50 Miles More.

Second place, use of audio in radio news, Porkfest Pig Out.

Second place, live on-scene reporting, Postal Protest.

Second place, election coverage, WCLO Spring Elections HQ.

Second place, promotional announcement, Radio Gets Results-Marling Homeworks.

Second place, commercial or underwriting announcement, Carroll Electric.

Third place, humorous commercial, Janesville Renaissance Faire.

Third place, public service announcement, Janesville Mobilizing for Change-Holiday.

Third place, best online breaking news coverage, Congressional Debate.

Third place, feature, Race for the Ages.

Awards won by WJVL in the medium market radio-music format category include: