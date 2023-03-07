JANESVILLE — Janesville’s new city manager will be Kevin Lahner, the current city administrator in Waukesha.
Lahner will begin work on May 8, the Janesville City Council said in an announcement Tuesday afternoon.
Lahner, a UW-Stevens Point graduate and former newspaper reporter, comes to Janesville after seven years at the helm in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb of 70,000 residents. Prior to that, he worked in Texas and for seven years was Burlington’s city administrator.
According to a 2015 report on WaukeshaNow.com, Lahner was a reporter for Texas newspapers, including The Dallas Morning News, before he entered city government.
The Janesville City Council is slated to vote on Lahner’s contract on Monday, according to an email City Council President Paul Benson sent to The Gazette on Tuesday.
Lahner was among four candidates who visited Janesville last week for final interviews and a community meet and greet, wrapping up a four-month-long national recruitment effort that the city said initially drew 32 candidates.
Lahner takes the helm after Mark Freitag, Janesville’s city manager for nearly a decade, left for a job in Colorado in October.
According to the city’s announcement, Lahner has steered eight consecutive Waukesha city budgets that have helped to grow its rainy-day fund.
The Waukesha city administrator also has earned municipal administration industry awards for Leading Waukesha, a city employee leadership development program he spearheaded, the city said.
In his statement Tuesday, Benson thanked Deputy City Manager Ryan McCue and Janesville Police Chief David Moore, acting city manager since October, for their leadership during the search process.
Benson also thanked Human Relations Director Tara Semenchuk and City Attorney Wald Klimczyk for their work during the recruitment and hiring process.
At the community meet-and-greet last week, Lahner said he was impressed that the city offered residents, businesses and nonprofit leaders a chance to be involved in the hiring process. Lahner also at the event voiced support for clean energy, touting moves he’s made in Waukesha to try to land federal funding for energy efficient city lights and electric vehicles.
As of Tuesday, the city had not indicated what salary Lahner has been offered. However, the council late last year agreed to offer the position at a range of $185,000 to $225,000, a step up from the $175,000 Freitag earned in the same role.
Lahner will arrive as the Janesville City Council moves toward a vote on whether to build the $50 million Woodman's Sports & Convention Center, a two-sheet ice arena, athletic flex space and convention space at Uptown Janesville mall on Milton Avenue.
Meanwhile, the city is also working through talks with multiple developers regarding industrial prospects on the city's south side and the possibility of creating a tax-increment finance district to try to spur redevelopment of the 250-acre former General Motors assembly plant site.
The Gazette was not immediately able to reach Lahner for comment late Tuesday afternoon.