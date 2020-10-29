DELAVAN
Construction on the new Waters Edge Convention Center began with a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, according to a Delavan Friends of the Park news release.
The town of Delavan partnered with Delavan Friends of the Park to commission the new center to replace the building used for rentals and community events.
Ideas to build the center began in 2017, and building design started in 2018. Angus Young Architects and Sherrer Construction have teamed up to create the building with Geneva Lake Design assisting with interior design, according to the release.
The new structure will be located near the inlet at Delavan Community Park, 1220 S. Shore Drive.