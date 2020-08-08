JANESVILLE
Thirteen-year-old Kamryn Rezin was having a ball Saturday at Traxler Park, where she competed in her first national water-skiing competition.
Rezin and a handful of other skiers from Janesville’s Rock Aqua Jays were slated to compete in the Indmark Show Ski Individual National Championships, which continues from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Rezin’s fun was tinged by disappointment, however. The individual competition was organized as a replacement for the annual national show-ski tournament, a team competition.
The team tournament was canceled because of—you guessed it—the danger of spreading the coronavirus.
“Very sad,” Rezin said of losing a summer of team practices and tournaments. “I was looking forward to spending time with ski friends.”
Instead, she has had to settle for online video chats with her buddies.
This weekend’s individual competition—with limited, spaced seating and lots of masks and hand sanitizer—was organized as a replacement, said Tim Cullen, president of USA Water Ski & Wake Sports, which ran the event.
“People were clamoring for a competition,” Cullen said.
About 150 skiers competed, coming from places as far away as Florida, New Jersey and Texas, he said.
The Traxler Park bleachers can accommodate nearly 3,000 people, but only 500 were allowed to be inside a fenced-off area along the waterfront this weekend, about 250 of those competitors and volunteers, Cullen said.
Anyone can watch the show, though, through a live video stream at teamusa.org/USA-Water-Ski.
Ironically, the pandemic led to Rezin’s happy excitement Saturday. She got to compete in the 180-degree swivel ski event, something not offered during a national team competition.
The winner will take home a national title, as will competitors in 11 other events this weekend.
One skier with high hopes of a national title was Grace Petzold of Mequon, who skis with the Aqua Jays. She already holds the state title after a competition in Wisconsin Rapids in July.
Petzold was likewise disappointed at how the pandemic affected her sport.
“I love show skiing just because of the whole team aspect,” she said. “So it’s been a difficult summer.”
Petzold was scheduled for swivel-ski events Saturday and more difficult trick and freestyle events Sunday.
The slow-moving swivel events involve skiing on one ski whose binding swivels either 180 or 360 degrees, allowing for graceful movements for those who don’t fall prematurely, as some did Saturday.
“You want to go for beauty and grace and really put on a performance, rather than doing tricks,” Petzold said of the swivel events.
Petzold, by the way, will be a sophomore this fall at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, where she is thinking of going into medicine.
As for the Aqua Jays, Cullen said they hope to host the national team show-ski tournament next summer in Janesville, pandemic permitting.