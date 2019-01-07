Janesville and other rescue units were dispatched Monday morning to assist Jefferson County with a water rescue in Lake Koshkonong, authorities confirmed.
The call to Vinnie Haha Road the east side of the lake came in around 9:10 a.m., according to emergency communications monitored by The Gazette.
A search was ended shortly before 10 a.m., emergency communications indicated.
This story will be updated.
