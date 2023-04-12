Rock County Courthouse
The Rock County Courthouse

 Anthony Wahl/Adams Publishing Group

JANESVILLE — A Port Washington attorney has filed an open meetings complaint against Rock County Board Chair Richard Bostwick and members of selection committees that Bostwick appointed to fill board vacancies in 2021 and to appoint members to the county’s Board of Health in March.

The complaint also alleges that county board members Lou Peer, Kevin Leavy and Tom Brien participated in a “small group” that helped Bostwick choose appointees for the Board of Health.

