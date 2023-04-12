JANESVILLE — A Port Washington attorney has filed an open meetings complaint against Rock County Board Chair Richard Bostwick and members of selection committees that Bostwick appointed to fill board vacancies in 2021 and to appoint members to the county’s Board of Health in March.
The complaint also alleges that county board members Lou Peer, Kevin Leavy and Tom Brien participated in a “small group” that helped Bostwick choose appointees for the Board of Health.
Atty. Tom Kamenick, of Port Washington, is the president of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, which on its website says it’s devoted to “enforcing Wisconsin’s open government laws.”
The complaint states that Kamenick filed it on behalf of Beloit resident Sheryl Hengeveld. The complaint was filed with the Rock County district attorney and the Wisconsin Attorney General. Kamenick shared it with the Gazette Wednesday afternoon
The Gazette reached out to the district attorney’s office multiple times for confirmation that it had received the complaint. A person in the office told a Gazette reporter that a complaint had been received but multiple requests for a copy of the document as the office received it were not fulfilled by Wednesday night.
Bostwick released a statement late Wednesday thanking District Attorney David O’Leary for his review of the county’s process “for considering appointments to vacancies.” Bostwick said he agreed with O’Leary’s advice on “how best to manage these processes going forward consistent with public expectations for transparency,” but did not go into what that advice was or whether he was told O’Leary would take action.
Kamenick alleges that Bostwick formed selection committees to appoint replacements to county board for seats vacated by Kaelyb Lokrantz and Doug Wilde in 2021. At the time, Bostwick formed a committee to replace the outgoing supervisors. It was to make a “nonbinding recommendation” to him.
Kamenick alleges that no meetings of that entity were held in open session. He alleges this violated Wisconsin statutes which states that, “the public is entitled to the fullest and most complete information regarding the affairs of government as is compatible with the conduct of governmental business.” He also alleges the meetings were not publicly noticed, also a violation of state statutes.
Kamenick also alleges an additional violations of other state statutes, which states that all state and local governmental bodies are to meet in public places with reasonable access to the public unless otherwise expressed by law, and detail how doors are to remain open for meetings.
According to the county board’s rules of procedures, the county board chair should fill vacancies by appointment after confirmation by the full board.
It further states that it should be done within 60 working days of the date on which the seat became vacant. However, if the vacancy occurs within four months following an election, it may be filled at the discretion of the county board chair. It doesn’t state anything about committees the chairperson sets up to determine vacancies.
After that committee was formed, Corporation Counsel Richard Greenlee said in July 2021 that the selection process wasn’t subject to open meetings law because, he said, self-organized county boards “may determine the procedure for filling a vacancy.”
In the complaint, Kamenick states the “rule of order” term has been “liberally construed” to include “any directive, formal or informal, creating a body and assigning it duties.”
Kamenick also alleged in the complaint that the selection committees were created “by order of Bostwick.”
Kamenick also contends in the complaint that the selection committees had “defined memberships” and “specific people constituted them.”
“They also had a collective responsibility — to discuss potential applicants for open positions and make recommendations for Bostwick to take to the County Board,” the complaint states.
Neither Gazette news reports from the time, nor the complaint, state who was on the committee nor committees who advised Bostwick to replace Lokrantz and Wilde.
Kamenick also alleges that Bostwick violated open meetings laws by creating another selection committee ahead of a March 23 county board meeting at which potential Board of Health appointees would be approved by the board.
Bostwick told board members that, for guidance on the selections, that he had “formed a small group” consisting of board members Peer, Leavy and Brien.
“We got together and went through all the submitted materials, and with a lot of thought and discussion we selected the members presented before you,” Bostwick told county board members at that meeting.
Supervisors Kim Schneider and Mike Zoril asked for information about the appointments prior to the meeting but were not given any information. Schneider was told by Bostwick he thought she was only “looking for names.”
“I asked for more information about who was appointed. and I was not given that information. The reason why was there’s personal information to be disclosed, which requires some time for some redaction before it can be shared with board members,” Zoril said. “Given that, there’s just insufficient time for the supervisors to review the qualifications and background of the proposed appointees, and we have a need for transparency and fairness in the process.”
Bostwick did not immediately reply, Zoril said.
According to state statutes, “any member of a governmental body who knowingly attends a meeting of such body held in violation” is subject to fines of between $25 and $300 per violation.
The state attorney general and/or district attorney have 20 days after receiving a verified complaint to decide on whether or not to levy fines.
They also have the ability to file an injunction or “obtain such other legal or equitable relief.” In the complaint, Kamenick suggestes that could include voiding any improper actions taken by Bostwick and any other offending parties at any meetings deemed unlawful.
Kamenick forwarded an email to The Gazette on Wednesday that appears to have come from District Attorney David O’Leary on March 31, stating that the district attorney’s office had received the copy of the complaint. If March 31 was the start date, O’Leary would have until Thursday, April 20, to take action.
At this Thursday’s county board meeting, the board’s procedure for filling vacancies is up for amendment. The county board meeting will be in Courtroom H on the fourth floor of the Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.