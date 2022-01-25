JANESVILLE
Cold and snowy winter weather has descended on the Rock County area and beyond, prompting the city of Janesville to declare a snow emergency Monday and a wind-chill advisory from 8 p.m Tuesday until noon Wednesday.
Tuesday saw a high of 9 degrees and a forecasted overnight low of minus-14. Temperatures were not expected to rise above single digits at any point Wednesday.
While wind chills are not so severe as to cause school closings in the Janesville area, school officials are reminding parents to have their children bundled up.
For anyone seeking respite from the cold, there are designated warming centers in several municipalities.
The public libraries in Janesville, Beloit, Milton, Edgerton and Evansville are all warming centers, as are the city halls in Milton and Brodhead and the Orfordville Village Hall.
Hedberg Public Library, 316 Main St., Janesville, is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Janesville also has a temporary overnight shelter that is open during "extreme weather events" by "county emergency activation only." For more information and to request access, call 608-757-5025.
Milton schools
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Milton School District said it takes the decision to close or delay school seriously. Weather conditions were being monitored, according to the statement.
According to the district’s website, if the National Weather Service issues a wind chill warning, where wind chills of minus-35 degrees or colder are expected, during school hours, schools will be closed. Schools are not typically closed if there is a wind chill advisory unless weather conditions are deemed unsafe for students, the website states.
The district’s Facebook post said outdoor recess will be held if the air temperature is not below zero or does not feel like it is below zero with the wind chill.
The district encouraged all parents and guardians to make sure their students are dressed to play in winter weather. If a student needs help obtaining winter gear, they are urged to contact a teacher or building principal.
Safety tips
Beloit Fire Department Deputy Chief Joe Murray urged residents to responsibly use space heaters and avoid such heat sources as kerosene heaters indoors because of potential fire and carbon monoxide hazards.
“Space heaters need to be plugged into the wall and not into an extension cord,” Murray said. “Make sure they are away from combustible objects.”
Murray said residents should make sure all furnace exhaust vents are clear of snow to prevent carbon monoxide building up in a home. He also recommended having an operational carbon monoxide alarm.
If going outside, Murray said residents should wear layers of clothing and check on elderly family members and neighbors to make sure they have everything they need during the cold spell. Pets also should not be left outside for extended periods during extreme cold.
Forecast
According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday will be bitterly cold with highs around 7 degrees with southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon and wind chill readings ranging from minus-19 to minus-29 in the morning.
Wednesday night will bring lows of around 2 degrees with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday will not be as cold, but there will be a 30% chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 30s with west winds at 10 to 15 mph. Lows Thursday night will be around 3 degrees.
Friday will bring highs around 15 degrees; lows Friday night will be around minus-5. Saturday’s daytime high will be around 19 and the night time low will be around 9 degrees. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-20s. Lows on Sunday night will be around 8 degrees.