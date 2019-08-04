BELOIT

Military veterans rarely open up about their most traumatic experiences. Some never even tell their families.

But Kari Bell has heard their stories many times as she volunteers for the annual Vets Roll trip for veterans to Washington, D.C.

Bell is a veteran herself. She served in the Navy from 1993-97 and was among those transferred to warships when the Navy began allowing women in combat roles.

Bell, now a psychotherapist in Beloit, is often called upon as Vets Roll’s volunteer “emotional health provider.”

“Most people have stowed away the need for mental health,” she said. “You’ll hear, ‘Gosh, I really could use somebody to talk to about this, but nobody has invited me ...'

“They start pouring out their guts. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard, ‘I never talked about this before.’”

It happened again this spring when a veteran’s combat memories flooded back while the group was visiting the WWII Memorial. Bell wrote a Facebook post about it.

“In grave detail, the WWII veteran went on to describe the falling of his brothers in service,” she wrote. “It was apparent that he had been reliving some of his wartime past as every ugly, gory, detail was described.”

The man asked why he survived when his comrades did not, Bell wrote. “Windows of tears peppered his stories as he questioned why he would cry now and how surprised he was at his reaction in seeing his memorial.”

The man seemed lost in thought as the tour continued at Arlington National Cemetery, where the group watched the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. There was little for Bell to do but to stand behind him with her hands on his shoulders for support.

“I stood there a little in prayer, a little in that veteran’s story, and not so surprisingly my own enlistment, as the bugle eerily played on.”

Bell also sees a fair number of veterans in her practice; some feel safer with a therapist who has been in the military.

“There are a lot of veterans seeking help,” she said. “I don’t think a lot of times they know where to get it.”

And then, there’s the stigma of mental illness in society in general.

Those problems are the ones Bell and many others will try to address Aug. 17 in Beloit. The event at the Eclipse Center is called "Let Freedom Roll: For Military Mental Wellness," and local organizations involved in helping veterans and in promoting mental health are putting it together.

“We can work together to break down stereotypes and misinformed thoughts around mental illness,” a National Alliance on Mental Illness Rock County web page states. “Stigma around mental illness leads to shame, guilt and discrimination. It is important to talk about these challenges and to respond with as many ... supports that we can as a unified community.”

Let Freedom Roll is an opportunity for people to turn out to show support for veterans who served their country and now are suffering. It is also an opportunity for veterans and their families to discover the services available to them in Rock County.

Unlike other workers, military veterans don’t retire to communities full of those they worked with, Bell noted, and that can be tough.

“You come home to a totally different environment, and people who have not been there and don’t necessarily understand you,” she said. “When you’re in the community, where do you find your people, and where do you find help?”

As for the vet who relived his pain on the Vets Roll trip, he eventually seemed to cheer up. Bell wrote she wasn’t sure why, “But there is no better smile than the one that fought through those years of buried tears.”