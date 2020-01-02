JANESVILLE

Rock County Historical Society staffers have a request for residents as they clean up after the holidays: Donate your unwanted decor and storage tubs to us.

The society is especially seeking artificial trees, LED lights and plastic storage containers, according to a news release. Donations will help the historical society expand its Holiday Tree Show and make it easier to store the decorations.

To donate holiday decorations, contact historical society Executive Director Tim Maahs at 608-756-4509, ext. 301, or tmaahs@rchs.us.