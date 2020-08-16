ELKHORN
The Walworth County Fair's Fur and Feather Committee will hold a Fur and Feather Sale online this year.
The annual sale of poultry, rabbits and goats raised by kids in 4-H and FFA programs will be open from Sept. 4 to 8 on the livestock auction website sconlinesales.com.
The Walworth County Fair has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Online auction attendees can bid on live or processed animals and provide a donation directly to the exhibitor, according to a news release.
Exhibitors will be allowed to sell two lots each. One lot may include multiple animals, according to the release.
The committee will cover lot fees.
Sellers will contact buyers after the sale to arrange processing and delivery, according to the release.
For more information, contact Dale Wheelock at 262-882-3633 or dalewheelock@gmail.com or contact Rick Henningfield at 262-745-6967 or rhenningfield@vivayic.com.