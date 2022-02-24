Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell plans to retire at the end of this year, capping off a 35-year law enforcement career, the last eight of which he has spent as the sheriff's office's top cop.
In an announcement Thursday, Picknell thanked sheriff's deputies, staff and administrators and their families for the "24 hour service" they've provided under his watch as sheriff, and before that, undersheriff.
He plans to exit at the year's end, which means he apparently won't run in the fall election.
According to records at the Walworth County Clerk's Office, Walworth County Undersheriff David Gerber and Walworth County Sheriff's Detective Craig Konopski both have filed campaign registration and notice of candidacy papers to run for sheriff in the fall election.
Picknell said Thursday he'll remove the brown Walworth County Sheriff's Office shoulder patch knowing he's leaving behind "a theme of continual self-improvement and organizational improvement" that has been carried out by "professional and compassionate employees."
Under Picknell's leadership, the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group awarded full accreditation to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 and earned reaccreditation in 2020.
During his tenure, Picknell also pushed forward an officer body camera program along with adding a third police dog to the county's force.
He has also seen patrol coverage extended to three shifts, added a crowd control team and enhanced jail inmate screening at bookings, and oversaw a countywide public safety radio system replacement and upgrade that is expected to be finished in 2024.
Picknell's announced retirement comes less than a week after Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson announced the he intends to retire at year's end.