ELKHORN
The Walworth County Fair is adding a birdhouse competition in hopes of attracting more young people to this year’s fair.
The “Birdhouse Build Off,” a competition for youth 9 to 17 years old, is Saturday, Sept. 3 at noon in the north hall of the Home Economics Building. It is free to enter.
An adult may help contestants build their birdhouse. Registration is due Aug. 12. Birdhouses must be dropped off in the Home Economics Building Saturday, Aug. 27, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., or Aug. 28 between noon and 5 p.m.
The winner will receive a $5,000 check to use it for whatever they’d like.
The 173rd annual Walworth County Fair is Aug. 31-Sept. 5. The fairgrounds are at 411 East Court St., in Elkhorn. More information on the fair, including ticket prices and full event schedules, is at walworthcountyfair.com.
Walworth County Fair Board President Larry Gaffey said the hope is to broaden ways to participate in the fair, to include kids who might not show projects or animals.
“We want to give options for kids who don’t live on a farm,” Gaffey said.
He said the birdhouse competition was born out of enthusiasm last year for another new competition.
Pickle contest
In 2021, the fair featured the first “Walworth County Fair’s Frank’s Piggly Wiggly Perfectly Pickled Pucker Bowl,” and that event is returning this year.
Participants enter jars of homemade pickled vegetables. Teams of one adult and one person younger than 18 may enter. Each entry must have two jars.
The event wasn’t just a mouthful to say. The bowl winners come away with a fistful of money. There’s a $5,000 prize, the amount given out last year and planned to be awarded again in 2022. The pickle contest is free to enter.
Judging for the pickle contest is Saturday, Sept. 3, at 3 p.m. in the Home Economics building at the fairgrounds. Registration is due Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. Drop-off times for jars are Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Aug. 28, from noon to 5 p.m.
Youth participants in either event will receive free admission to the fair. Rules and entry forms for both are at walworthcountyfair.com or at the fair office, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Forms may be completed online or by mail to Walworth County Fair, PO Box 286, Elkhorn, Wis 53121-0286.
Fair exhibits
There will also be traditional 4-H exhibits.
Junior class exhibitors must pay for an open class season pass and call the fair office at (262)723-3328 to register. Forms are available on the fair website.
Open class exhibitors must also purchase a fair season pass except for Walworth County Agricultural Society lifetime members. Lifetime members still have to pay livestock fees.
The open class exhibitor entry registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m. either postmarked or at the county fair office. Online registration is encouraged. Rules and regulations are on the fair website.
Entertainment
Headlining this year’s fair entertainment is 1980s rock band Foreigner on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
The Pro Truck and Tractor Pulls will be Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5. All Star Monster Trucks will be Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. And the demolition derby will be Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.