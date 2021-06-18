WALWORTH
Walworth County has moved to its fourth and final phase of COVID-19 restrictions, allowing businesses to return to operation at 100% capacity, according to a county news release.
People are still cautioned to stay home when ill and to regularly wash their hands among other precautions, according to the release.
“These transitions signify a significant step in Walworth County’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the reactivation of other public health services,” said Walworth County Health Officer Erica Bergstrom in the news release.
With a decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in the county, the health department will reduce the frequency of Walworth County Community Data Dashboard updates to Tuesday and Thursday. Key indicators will continue to be updated on Thursdays, however.
In late February Walworth County moved to Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan, which allowed some larger gatherings and 50% to 75% capacity for some industries.
The health department continues to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. Upcoming clinic dates and locations are available at www.co.walworth.wi.us/304/health-human-services.
Unvaccinated individuals should go on wearing masks and practice physical distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines.
“We thank and acknowledge everyone for the steps you have taken to protect our community against COVID-19 and look forward to working together on our path forward,” Bergstrom said in the release.
For questions, call 262-741-3200 or mail walcoph@co.walworth.wi.us.