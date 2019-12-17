ELKHORN

Walworth County has earned the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for the 14th consecutive year, county officials announced.

The award recognizes governmental units that exhibit best practices in budgeting and adhere to nationally recognized budget guidelines. To qualify, organizations or government units must be rated "proficient" or better in 18 categories and satisfy national guidelines for budget presentation, according to a news release.

Walworth County was one of only 41 governmental units in the state—and one of 11 counties—to receive the award, according to the release.

County Administrator David Bretl said the budget is a group effort, “not only to put together all of the items to balance the budget and to be in the financial condition that we are, but also to be transparent.

“The work that goes into the budget makes us a better organization, which ties into why this award is important,” he said.

Bretl announced in September that he plans to retire early next year.

Jessica Conley, Walworth County finance director, said: “I look forward to continuing the excellent budgeting practices the County Board and our citizens have to come to expect" under the leadership of Bretl and Nicki Andersen, recently retired deputy county administrator.