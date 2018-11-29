01STOCK_AMBULANCE_GENERIC1

ELKHORN

The Walworth County Drug and Alcohol Coalition will host a holiday event Saturday, Dec. 10, when it will give away free Narcan kits.

The “community awareness opioid event” will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Matheson Memorial Library community room, 101 N. Wisconsin St., according to the group's flier.

The coalition is offering the event because the holidays can be difficult for addicts and their families. The event will feature training on how to use Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an overdose, as well as testimonials and refreshments.

Attendees can learn about “drug trends, signs and symptoms of drug use, and how to keep you and your family, including your medicine cabinets, safe this holiday season,” the flier states.

The coalition is asking interested attendees to register at its website, walcodac.com, or Facebook page to ensure enough supplies are provided.

