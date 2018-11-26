DELAVAN
It was a very selective storm.
Sunday night’s weather divided southeastern Wisconsin into a triangle with the hypotenuse running from the southern corner of Green County to the Waukesha/Milwaukee area.
For you kids who had a snow day and for any adults who have forgotten, the hypotenuse is the longest side of a right triangle.
Elkhorn got between 3 and 6 inches of snow, and the Lake Geneva area got 8 to 12 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Sullivan.
Amounts varied, but snowfall totals and road conditions prompted a number of school closings.
Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie and her husband went out on the roads at about 4 a.m.
She lives north of the city, and her home was at the edge of the storm. Many of the roads were passable, but drifting was heavy on the east-west roads.
Highway 11 was in bad shape, as was County A. Sorbie consulted with the district’s bus company, Dousman Transportation, and then decided at 4:45 a.m. to declare a snow day.
Elkhorn School District Superintendent Jason Tadlock said Elkhorn received only 3 to 4 inches of snow, but totals were much higher elsewhere.
Tadlock also went out between 4 and 5 a.m. and consulted with his district’s bus company before declaring a snow day.
The Elkhorn School District runs north to the Lauderdale Lakes area and east toward Burlington.
Back roads started to ice up in the hour Tadlock was out Monday morning, and the bus company reported Highway 11 was in bad shape, too.
Other schools and districts that closed included Big Foot, Lake Geneva, Williams Bay and Fontana.
Walworth County school kids should bundle up before going to school Tuesday. Temperatures won't rise above the low 20s, with wind chills making it feel between 0 degrees and 10 degrees.
