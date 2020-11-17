JANESVILLE
The Salvation Army of Rock County and Walmart are expanding their partnership to help local families during the holidays through the Angel Tree program and rounding up donations to the Salvation Army.
Walmart stores across Rock County are giving customers the chance to round up purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the change to the Salvation Army, according to a news release.
Customers can round up their purchases through Dec. 31 at manned cash registers in stores, online or through the Walmart app.
Shoppers also can donate gifts to children through the Angel Tree program. The Janesville Walmart and Sam’s Club stores will have trees on site where residents can select a child or children and drop off gifts for them, according to the release.
Donors also can use the Salvation Army of Rock County's Registry for Good, bit.ly/3p0qaTQ, to buy gifts that they can drop off at the local Salvation Army or ship directly to the nonprofit, according to the release.
For more information or to make a donation, visit rescuechristmas.org.