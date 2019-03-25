JANESVILLE

State Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton and state Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, will hold four listening sessions in April and May.

Residents are encouraged to attend to ask questions and discuss concerns with legislators.

Session dates and times are:

Monday, April 1: 6:30 p.m. at Janesville Town Hall, 1628 N. Little Court, Janesville.

Tuesday, April 16: 6:15 p.m. at Koshkonong Town Hall, W5609 Star School Road, Fort Atkinson.

Thursday, May 2: 6:15 p.m. at Footville Village Hall, 261 N. Gilbert St., Footville.

Monday, May 6: 6:15 p.m. at Dunkirk Town Hall, 654 County N, Stoughton.

For more information, call Vruwink’s office at 608-266-3790.