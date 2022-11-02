In the newly drawn 33rd state Assembly district, retired history teacher and Milton resident Don Vruwink, a Democrat, and Scott Johnson, a Republican from Jefferson, are focused on the same issues headed into the Nov. 8. election.
District 33 now includes northeastern Rock County, including the city and town of Milton, as well as the towns of Lima and Harmony. It also extends east through the Jefferson County portion of Whitewater over to Palmyra.
Vruwink, an Assembly member since 2016, has been serving in District 43. Redistricting moved him into District 33. He has also served on the Milton Common Council.
Johnson is a local farmer and farm consultant who served on the Fort Atkinson School Board for 15 years. He unsuccessfully ran for the state Assembly in 2014 but is trying again because he said people are “tired of nothing being accomplished.”
Johnson is a 1972 Milton High School graduate who grew up in the town of Johnstown. He beat Jefferson Mayor Dale Opperman in the August Republican primary for the 33rd District.
Crossing party lines
Both candidates say they will work across party lines; Vruwink says he already does by co-sponsoring bills with Republicans. Vruwink also says being in the state Assembly requires him to be a problem solver and demands that he highlight economic development. He said his effectiveness at both is why he has support from both sides of the aisle.
“I’ve always approached my work as I am there to work for the local community and I’m there to solve problems,” Vruwink said.
Moderate Republican
Johnson has said he considers himself a moderate Republican.
“I do not agree with some of my party’s views on issues that need to be addressed, so I will offer different solutions that will be more equitable and inclusive of all our citizens,” Johnson said. “My life experience has shown that having access to more detailed information allows one to develop a different solution than previously thought for an issue sometimes.”
Johnson and Vruwink's priorities are similar. Both are seeing the need to expand rural broadband and to ensure that more people have access to high-speed internet. They also say state legislative district maps must be fair and that more reliable funding sources are needed for local public safety departments. Both hope to see expanded education funding and access to health care.
Emergency services
Vruwink says law enforcement, fire and other emergency services need to be better funded, pointing to how local fire and EMS departments have been financially constrained, particularly the city and town of Milton. Those communities are headed toward being absorbed into the Edgerton Fire Protection District.
Municipalities hire and train emergency services workers, “then their budgets don’t allow them to pay (workers) enough and they go to larger communities where they get paid more. Then (local departments) are left to retrain,” Vruwink said. He said exempting emergency services departments from municipal levy limits could help change that.
Law enforcement
Johnson said he stands behind law enforcement departments that operate in the 33rd Assembly District.
"It is a priority of mine to make sure they have the resources and funding they need to recruit and retain officers in their departments and have the ability to continue to protect folks in our communities,” Johnson said.
Representation
Johnson’s platform lists top issues as basic governing and representing district residents. It emphasizes supporting education and improving the workforce. And it seeks sufficient funding to infrastructure, including roads and broadband.
Vruwink said internet access is part of infrastructure because “it allows small businesses to expand.”
Johnson said he values fiscal responsibility, providing education opportunities and supporting law enforcement to keep communities safe.
"My perspective, alongside many of the principles of the Republican Party, will lead us to strengthening our state’s economy and protecting our freedoms," he said.
Right to bear arms
Johnson said he will defend the public's right to bear arms any lawful purpose.
Vruwink, meanwhile, said he believes in “sensible gun laws,” adding that he and others are “accused of wanting to take people’s guns away.”
He said he grew up in Auburndale, a small community west of Stevens Point, where “you could walk into a house, and there was a gun we could take anytime you wanted to because our parents trusted us.”
Abortion
Vruwink said abortion “should be rare.”
“But there are times when circumstances are so dire that the doctor may give the family guidance on options such as in cases of rape, incest and severe medical complications. I also support access to affordable birth control to avoid unplanned pregnancies,” Vruwink said.
Johnson said abortion is a "deeply personal and emotional issue."
"And I know that this will be a topic of debate and discussion after the Legislature reconvenes after the election," he said, adding he is "pro-life" but believes in exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.
"This belief will guide my decision-making in the Legislature," he said.