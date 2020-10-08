JANESVILLE
Local nonprofits are hosting the virtual discussion “So You Think You Can Vote?” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, over the Zoom video-conferencing app.
Led by Beloit College assistant professors Kate Johnston and Phil Chen, the discussion will focus on various ways voting rights have been and continue to be restricted in the United States. Lisa Johnson from the League of Women Voters will conclude the presentation with important voting information.
Registration is required. The Zoom link will be posted on the Diversity Action Team of Rock County's Facebook page.
The event is presented by the Diversity Action Team of Rock County, YWCA Rock County, Beloit NAACP Branch 3251, UW-Madison, UW Extension Rock County and Hedberg Public Library.