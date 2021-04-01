JANESVILLE
The Janesville Art League is accepting votes for the People’s Choice Awards in its Wisconsin Regional Artists Program show.
Residents can submit votes for the first-, second- and third-place winners by texting Deb Hall at 608-322-1182 or emailing doriken2@gmail.com.
Submissions should list selections in order of first to third and include the artist’s name and title of the piece. Votes will be accepted until Monday, April 5.
The art league will count the votes and announce the winners at the upcoming WRAP workshop.
Voters can view and select their favorite artwork at the WRAP gallery at awa-artwork.org/wrap/janesville-2021-04-10.