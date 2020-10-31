Record numbers of absentee ballots have already been cast, and Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson thinks a record turnout is likely when Tuesday’s votes are added in.
Voters who plan to vote on Election Day can consult the list below for what they will need.
Tollefson said more than 50,000 Rock County residents had voted absentee—both by mail and in person—as of Friday morning. That compares to about 19,500 absentee voters in 2016.
Rock County’s record vote was set in the 2012 presidential election at 81,509. The 2016 presidential total was 76,851.
“I think we’re going to beat 2016 and 2012,” Tollefson said.
Local clerks saw spikes in voter registrations in the week leading up to the election, Tollefson said.
Janesville Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek also expects a record, about 32,000, with about 25,000 of those absentee.
Godek said 7,000 to 8,000 might vote Tuesday, a far smaller number than in the past, but the city has reduced polling places to four, and with social distancing, lines could extend out the doors.
Lines might seem longer than they are, officials said.
The busiest voting times are always first thing in the morning and after suppertime, and sometimes lunchtimes, Godek said.
“If you can avoid those times, you’re probably not going to see a line,” he said.
Standing in line will be tolerable if the forecast of sunny skies and temperatures in the high 50s proves correct. The weather also could help boost turnout.
Some tips on voting and vote watching:
- Ballots contain important races besides the presidential choices. Locally, those choices include state Assembly races and referendums asking for tens of millions of dollars in new taxes in several school districts and in the Blackhawk Technical College district, which comprises most of Rock and Green counties.
For a look at what’s on your ballot, see “What’s on my ballot?” on myvote.wi.gov or check news sources, including The Gazette’s online election coverage at gazettextra.com.
- Those with absentee ballots may still fill them out and drop them at the polls or in the drop box that some municipalities provide, or have someone else deliver them.
Janesville’s box is on the Wall Street side of City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St. Be sure to have a witness sign and write his or her address on the envelope.
- If worried about whether the absentee ballot you mailed will be counted, check myvote.wi.gov, where you can see if the ballot has arrived at your clerk’s office.
Those who drop off absentee ballots Tuesday, however, might have to wait several days before their ballot status is updated, as poll workers will be busy counting votes.
- Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. statewide. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. must be allowed to vote.
- The city of Janesville and town of Beloit will have fewer polling places Tuesday. The town of Beloit’s only poll will be at Fire Station No. 1.
In Janesville, voters who normally vote at New Life Assembly of God, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Mark’s Church, First Lutheran Church or Blain Supply will vote instead at the old Sears store in the Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Ave. Those who vote at the Rock County Job Center, Mount Calvary Church or Faith Lutheran Church will vote at the Rock County Job Center, 1900 Center Ave. Those who vote at Hedberg Public Library or City Hall will continue to vote at those places.
- The intense interest in this election could bring partisans to the polls. They are required to stay 100 feet away, which is close enough for arriving voters to hear them. If you encounter harassment, inform a poll worker. If you feel endangered, call 911.
- Patience. Results likely will be late, in large part because counting absentee ballots takes longer than counting the votes cast on Election Day.
Tollefson said she might have early results from towns around 8:30 p.m., but totals from cities could come closer to midnight because of large numbers.
The tabulating machines include computers that must process and randomize the ballots before they send them—via double-encrypted cellphone technology—to the county clerk. Tollefson said she has seen the machines churn for 45 minutes before they send.
Walworth County Clerk Kim Bushey guessed she might have results by 11 p.m.
Milwaukee officials reportedly have said they expect to be counting until the sun comes up, so if the presidential election is decided in Wisconsin, the winner won’t be known until Wednesday at the earliest.
On the other hand, if Wisconsin and other “swing states” are not as important as some expect, then a presidential result could be known Tuesday night.
- Voters must be registered. Those not registered can do so at the polls with proof of residence.
Voters must have lived at their residences for 28 days. Voters who moved after Oct. 6 must vote at the polling place of their old addresses.
See myvote.wi.gov for your registration status and list of documents—such as a driver’s license with current address or utility bill—that are acceptable for proving residence.
- Voters are not required to wear masks, state officials decided. But at many locations, masks will be encouraged and available.
- Bring your own pen, if you like, to avoid touching the pens provided. Use blue or black ballpoint.
Gel pens can smear on the vote-tabulating equipment, which requires poll workers to clean the mechanism. Sharpies can bleed through, fouling the two-sided ballot.
- Wisconsin National Guard troops in civilian clothes will be helping at the polls in parts of the state, but not here.
“We’ve had a ton of people volunteer to be poll workers. It’s been awesome. I didn’t have to request any National Guard,” Tollefson said.