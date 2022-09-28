JANESVILLE -- Two people running in November for Rock County sheriff fielded questions Wednesday night on the new jail project, recruitment of officers of color and surveillance of people based on political beliefs, among other topics.
Candidates Curt Fell and Craig Keller participated in a forum at the Hedberg Public Library in Janesville, hosted by the League of Women Voters chapters of Janesville, Beloit and Wisconsin.
Fell is a captain and law enforcement administrator with the sheriff’s office. Keller is a retired sheriff's deputy.
The election is Nov. 8.
Jail
One question Fell and Keller answered came from an audience member who characterized the new jail as the “largest and most complicated project in Rock County history.” It is scheduled to be finished in 2025.
Fell said the new jail will address educational needs for inmates for when they re-enter society, including earning their GED.
“We’re not only going to assist the inmates while they are in jail. We’re going to do what we can while they are out (of jail),” Fell said.
Fell said it will also provide space to get electronics with updated software the sheriff’s department doesn’t currently have, and it will give the department a chance to boost its chaplain and addiction recovery programs.
Keller said he “doesn’t have a lot of knowledge” regarding the jail, but said he will speak with Fell on the subject next week.
“He’s been very gracious in trying to help me understand,” Keller said.
Political views
Another questions was, “would both of the candidates commit to not surveil or spy on residents with different political views?”
“Just because someone has different political views, I’m not going to follow them and spy on them,” Keller said. “I believe people should be able to live as long as they live within the law. I don’t know their background. I don’t know how they have come to form their politics. Honestly, it doesn’t bother me.”
Fell said it's not within the sheriff’s offices authority to surveil people without a warrant.
“Obviously we would not engage in that. We don’t currently engage that. If someone did that they’d be subject to discipline, and that includes up to termination,” Fell said. “If there is someone who has done criminal activity to the extent you need to watch them, you need to go through the proper channels and get a judge first. We have things in place to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
The candidates were also quizzed on politics, with a question about taking measures to protect poll workers in rural areas.
Fell said it is hard to provide law enforcement coverage in every rural area of the county because there aren’t resources for that. But he said he has had conversations with the Wisconsin Towns Association on this.
“Fortunately, we have enough to cover the municipalities, but the rural areas, that’s where our problem is,” Fell said.
In response to that question, Keller said the top priority is to “protect the community and do everything we can to make sure that (protection) would happen. If possible, let’s reach out to other agencies.”
Minority recruitment
The candidates were also questioned about recruiting more people of color for jobs with the sheriff’s department.
Fell said the county needs to expand its Police Explorer program, which gives young adults, including those of color, training and exposure to law enforcement.
“We need to get more people involved in the internship program,” Fell said.
Keller said he’d like to see more public education about what officers do to improve because he siaid law enforcement faces a problem with negative “rhetoric going out throughout the country” that deters people from entering the profession.
“It’s important to have that diversity so that you have that rapport in the community,” Keller said. “I’d be willing to check outside the county and see how they do things.”
Both were also quizzed their views on on gun violence.
Fell said the sheriff's office is looking at automated license readers to “solve crimes in more efficient manners,” but is facing issues with limited resources, particularly with accessibility to crime labs.
“With public cooperation, we can make better solutions,” Fell said.
Keller said gun violence is “one of the most unfortunate things that we have to deal with as a society” and said he wants to build communication with citizens
“At the same time, I'm a very staunch supporter of the Second Amendment. I’m a hunter’s safety instructor and I believe education is important,” Keller said.
Body cameras
Body cameras were the subject of several questions, particularly in regard to training and changes in how laws are enforced.
Fell said the use of body cameras “is constantly being reviewed.”
“It makes a difference in how you view things and make sure you have done things the right way. I’ve considered it a positive thing,” Fell said.
Fell said the body camera are used at the jail, to investigate incidents involving “untrue statements” of officers by inmates.
“It gives us a better chance to give us an idea of what is going on,” Fell said, later stating that the change led to hiring additional staff but was “worth it.”
Keller said he wasn’t familiar with how the body camera program is going because he's retired from the sheriff’s department, but said while he was a deputy there were cameras in squad cars.
He said use of cameras eliminate the chance to fabricate information, either by officers or individuals. “It gives you a real-time, second-by-second account of what you did," he said
However, Keller said there can be a downfall tovideos produced by the cameras.
“When people view it, they see it differently and don’t understand what is going on,” Keller said. “Oftentimes on a call, an officer acts on muscle memory. It’s an important tool, but we need to address the citizens’ understanding and help them be educated on it.”
The forum was moderated by Ron Watson, an associate professor of health and society, and politics, at Beloit College.