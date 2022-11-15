JVG_221116_ARENA

A preliminary rendering shows hockey players playing on the main ice sheet and the stands at a proposed indoor sports complex at Uptown Janesville. An updated timeline for approval of the Woodman's Sports and Convention Center showed the Janesville City Council is not likely to vote on a construction plan until after the spring 2023 election, where four council seats will be up for grabs.

 Courtesy of Angus-Young Associates

JANESVILLE—The Janesville City Council likely will vote this spring on whether to roll ahead with the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center—but not until a new council is seated after an election in April.

Under a new timeline galvanized Tuesday, the center's design team wouldn't wrap up design and development of the two-sheet, 130,000-square-foot arena and move the project into contract bidding before May 2023.

