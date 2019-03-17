JANESVILLE

The 12 & 12 Drop In Center on Delavan Drive each year helps about 2,000 people recovering from addiction, but many still think of the building as a strip club.

The black-and-white striped awning on the one-story recovery center is the same awning that sprawled across the building when it was Screamin’ MeeMees strip club.

A group from the Leadership Development Academy in Rock County wants to give the building a face-lift—including replacing the weathered awning—so members can take pride in the facility and people can separate the building from its past.

A computer-generated image of what the 12 & 12 Center will look like when the project is complete.

Screamin’ MeeMees closed in 2008 after owners Jim and Rebecca Halbach faced charges, including keeping a place of prostitution and soliciting prostitution.

As part of a plea agreement, the Halbachs donated the building to the 12 & 12 Drop In Center.

The Leadership Development Academy invites organizations to enroll employees to develop leadership skills and engage in community service projects.

A group of six—Al Herbst, Liane Mills, Tammie King-Johnson, Heidi VanKirk, Dawn Gurney and Amy Spoden—chose the drop-in center as the beneficiary of their community service through the academy.

The group, called Collective Impact, wanted to choose a project that ties in with mental health and addiction because the county lacks resources for both, Mills said.

Collective Impact aims to replace the building’s awning, apply fresh paint, install benches and landscape the exterior. On the interior, the group will repair a window, paint an outward facing wall, replace furniture and hang decorations.

A computer-generated image of what the 12 & 12 Center will look like when the project is complete.

Projects were chosen based on needs identified by leaders at the drop-in center, VanKirk said.

The center aims to be a safe place for people seeking recovery for a variety of additions, including drugs and alcohol, Brandon Hutter, 12 & 12 board president said.

A fresh coat of paint and some love could make the building more inviting and encourage others seeking help to come in. For some, the center is still a little-know secret, VanKirk said.

The projects total $20,000. The group still needs to raise $6,900 to reach its goal. Monetary donations can be made to the project’s GoFundMe page.

Material donations such as paint, landscaping materials and furniture also will be accepted.

The interior renovation of the 12 & 12 Drop In Center in Janesville would include an updated seating area for talking and watching television.

Members of Collective Impact will work with members from the drop-in center and other volunteers to complete the project. Including members in the work will help build pride among those who use the drop-in center’s services, VanKirk said.

Work will begin on projects once the weather warms. Projects should be complete by the end of August, VanKirk said.

The improved facility will better match the cooperative environment the drop-in center tries to cultivate for its members in recovery, Hutter said.

“(The center is) just a bunch of friends you haven’t met yet,” he said.

A walkway separates a wall from the glass front of the 12 & 12 Drop In Center in Janesville.

